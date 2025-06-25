2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York: ___ 1. Dallas Mavericks…

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York:

___

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, forward, 6-8, 221, Duke

Scouting report: Only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. Led Final Four team in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4). Shot 38.5% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws. Ranked in 85th percentile or better in converting as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups and transition, according to Synergy’s analytics rankings. Set Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record with 42 points against Notre Dame. Turns 19 in December.

2. San Antonio Spurs — Dylan Harper, guard, 6-5, 213, Rutgers

Scouting report: Freshman lefty who thrived as scorer (19.4) and lead ballhandler with two-way potential. Notably scored 36 points against Notre Dame, then 37 a day later against then-No. 9 Alabama in November. Averaged 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Son of former NBA guard Ron Harper. Couldn’t lift Rutgers to a winning record despite playing with fellow top prospect Ace Bailey. Turned 19 in March.

3. Philadelphia 76ers — VJ Edgecombe, guard, 6-4, 193, Baylor

Scouting report: Explosive athleticism stands out at both ends. Above-the-rim finisher who creates highlight-reel moments. Freshman ranked among combine leaders in max vertical leap (38.5). Must improve outside shooting consistency (34%), but had seven games with at least three made 3s. Had 11 games with three-plus steals.

4. Charlotte Hornets — Kon Knueppel, forward, 6-7, 217, Duke

Scouting report: Efficient wing scorer. Made 40.6% on 3-pointers. Ranked in Synergy’s 98th percentile on spot-up shooting (52.9%). Ranked sixth nationally at the foul line (91.4%). Had 10 games with at least four assists, indicating potential as secondary playmaker. ACC Tournament MVP. Lacks elite athleticism.

5. Utah Jazz — Ace Bailey, forward, 6-8, 203, Rutgers

Scouting report: Versatile, athletic shotmaker with midrange and stepback skills. Streaky shooter had five January games with at least four 3s for defense-stretching potential, yet also notable skids at the foul line and behind the arc. Last season’s second-ranked recruit couldn’t lift Rutgers to a winning record despite playing with fellow top prospect Dylan Harper. Turns 19 in August.

6. Washington Wizards — Tre Johnson, guard, 6-5, 190, Texas

Scouting report: Southeastern Conference’s scoring leader (19.9) who also led all Division I freshmen. Broke Kevin Durant’s freshman Longhorns record with 39 points against Arkansas. Shot 39.7% on 3-pointers with 12 games of at least four 3s. Shot 87.1% on free throws. Needs strength on slender frame. Turned 19 in March.

7. New Orleans Pelicans — Jeremiah Fears, guard, 6-3, 180, Oklahoma

Scouting report: Freshman combo guard adept at creating space. Averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Attempted 6.3 free throws per game. Had a four-point play to beat then-No. 24 Michigan. Shot 28.4% on 3s and averaged 3.4 turnovers. Must add strength. Turns 19 in October.

8. Brooklyn Nets — Egor Demin, guard/forward, 6-8, 199, BYU

Scouting report: Russian playmaker with size. Averaged 5.5 assists, second among Division I freshmen. Had 15 assists against two turnovers in 54 minutes in the last two games for a Sweet 16 team. Must improve shooting (27.3% on 3s, 69.5% on free throws).

9. Toronto Raptors — Collin Murray-Boyles, forward, 6-7, 240, South Carolina

Scouting report: Sophomore with 7-1 wingspan and two-way potential. Averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. Thrived in halfcourt by shooting 57.9% to rank in Synergy’s 88th percentile. Shooting is a concern after hitting 23.1% (9 of 39) of 3-pointers and 69.5% of free throws in two seasons.

10. Houston Rockets — Khaman Maluach, center, 7-1, 253, Duke

Scouting report: Has length and size of elite rim protector and lob threat. Runs floor well and thrived in pick-and-roll chances, ranking in Synergy’s 99th percentile. Still-developing offensive skillset with 71.2% shooting largely coming on dunks and putbacks. Had combine’s biggest wingspan at 7-6 3/4. From South Sudan. Turns 19 in September.

11. Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Memphis Grizzlies) — Cedric Coward, guard, 6-5, 213, Washington State

Scouting report: Has journeyed through Division III Willamette, Eastern Washington, an injury-shortened year at Washington State and planned transfer to Duke. Stayed in draft after testing well at the combine. Projects as “3-and-D” wing with 38.5-inch max vertical leap and 7-2 wingspan.

12. Chicago Bulls — Noa Essengue, forward, 6-9, 194, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Scouting report: Versatile Frenchman with floor-running athleticism. Thrived in transition, ranking in Synergy’s 91st percentile in those scenarios. Performed well in combine agility testing. Shooting range is still a question. Turns 19 in December.

13. Atlanta Hawks (Traded to New Orleans Pelicans) — Derik Queen, forward/center, 6-9, 248, Maryland

Scouting report: Skilled freshman who averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. Shot 76.6% on free throws and attempted 6.1 per game. Hit buzzer-beater to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Made 7 of 35 3s (20%). Had combine’s worst standing vertical leap (23.5 inches) and tied for second-worst in max vertical (28.0).

14. San Antonio Spurs — Carter Bryant, forward, 6-7, 215, Arizona

Scouting report: Potential as floor-stretcher and defender. Shot 37.1% on 3-pointers. Averaged a block in 19 minutes as a freshman reserve. Tied for combine’s fourth-best max vertical leap (39.5 inches).

15. Oklahoma City Thunder — Thomas Sorber, forward/center, 6-9, 263, Georgetown

Scouting report: Big-bodied freshman able to handle bumps in the post. Averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Converted 57.1% of his post-up chances, according to Synergy. Has a 7-6 wingspan, tied for second-best at the combine. Averaged 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals. Made just 6 of 37 3-pointers (16.2%).

16. Memphis Grizzlies (traded to Portland Trail Blazers) — Hansen Yang, center, 7-1, 249, Qingdao (China)

Scouting report: Has shooting and passing touch with a 9-3 standing reach and nearly 7-3 wingspan. Was combine’s only player to rank in the top three of both hand length and width. Turns 20 on Thursday.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves — Joan Beringer, center, 6-11, 230, Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)

Scouting report: French rim-runner with defensive potential. Projects well for pick-and-roll, transition and lob situations. Had one of the combine’s biggest wingspans at better than 7-4. Turns 19 in November.

18. Washington Wizards (traded to Utah Jazz) — Walter Clayton Jr., guard, 6-2, 199, Florida

Scouting report: Senior combo guard. AP first-team All-American and Final Four’s most outstanding player in Gators’ title run. Gamer who elevated from averaging 17.2 points and 36.4% on 3-pointers in the regular season to 22.3 and 43.5% in March Madness. Began career at Iona.

19. Brooklyn Nets — Nolan Traore, guard, 6-5, 175, Saint-Quentin BB (France)

Scouting report: Scoring playmaker with athleticism and speed. Drew recruiting interest from programs like Duke, Alabama and Gonzaga. Finished in the top 15 of combine’s lane agility and shuttle-run testing. Needs to improve defensively. Turned 19 last month.

20. Miami Heat — Kasparas Jakucionis, guard/forward, 6-5, 205, Illinois

Scouting report: Freshman with an all-around floor game (15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists). Had four double-digit rebounding games and eight with seven-plus assists. Averaged 5.1 free-throw attempts per game. Shot 31.8% on 3s. Averaged 3.7 turnovers for sixth-worst in Division I, including 13 games with five-plus turnovers. Turned 19 last month.

21. Utah Jazz (traded to Washington Wizards) — Will Riley, guard/forward, 6-8, 186, Illinois

Scouting report: Freshman from Canada with potential as a playmaker, either at guard or wing forward. Selected as Big Ten sixth man of the year after averaging 12.6 points. Needs to get stronger. Turned 19 in February.

22. Atlanta Hawks — Drake Powell, guard/forward, 6-6, 195, North Carolina

Scouting report: Freshman wing with perimeter size, athleticism and defensive potential. Shot 37.9% on 3-pointers. Has a 7-foot wingspan and combine’s best marks for standing vertical leap (37.5 inches) and max vertical leap (43.0).

23. New Orleans Pelicans (Traded to Atlanta Hawks) — Asa Newell, forward/center, 6-9, 224, Georgia

Scouting report: Five-star freshman helped the Bulldogs get back to the NCAAs for the first time in a decade. Ranked 22nd nationally at 3.33 offensive rebounds per game. Has athleticism to finish at the rim. Offers defensive versatility but needs bulk and shooting range (29.2% on 3s).

24. Oklahoma City Thunder — Nique Clifford, guard, 6-5, 202, Colorado State

Scouting report: Versatile wing who began five-year career at Colorado. Posted career-best numbers (18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists) last year. Improved from 33.8% on 3-pointers in first three seasons to 37.7% on higher volume in last two.

25. Orlando Magic — Jase Richardson, guard, 6-1, 178, Michigan State

Scouting report: Combo guard who shot 41.2% on 3-pointers as a freshman. Had eight games with at least three made 3s. Son of former NBA guard Jason Richardson. Small frame raises questions of matching up against bigger opponents.

26. Brooklyn Nets — Ben Saraf, guard, 6-6, 201, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Scouting report: A lefty from Israel known for passing, ballhandling and playmaking. Averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 assists last season while working often as the ballhandler in the pick-and-roll. Capable spot-up shooter. Turned 19 in April.

27. Brooklyn Nets — Danny Wolf, forward/center, 6-11, 252, Michigan

Scouting report: Productive post presence thrived after moving from Yale in the Ivy League. Junior averaged 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds. Made 38 3-pointers in 37 games. Lacks explosive athleticism but performed solidly in multiple combine agility tests.

28. Boston Celtics — Hugo Gonzalez, guard/forward, 6-6, 205, Real Madrid (Spain)

Scouting report: Has perimeter size and motor to attack off the dribble. Saw only spot action as a reserve last season, shooting 29% on 3-pointers (7 for 24) with more turnovers (16) than assists (10) in 30 EuroLeague games. Turned 19 in February.

29. Phoenix Suns — Liam McNeeley, forward, 6-7, 215, UConn

Scouting report: Joined two-time reigning national champion and became freshman starter. Floor-stretching wing shot just 31.7% on 3s, but had big games like 38 points against then-No. 24 Creighton, 26 against then-No. 8 Gonzaga and 22 in the NCAAs against eventual champ Florida.

30. Los Angeles Clippers — Yanic Konan Niederhauser, forward/center, 6-11, 243, Penn State

Scouting report: Rim-runner and shot blocker. Led combine big men with a 37-inch max vertical leap. Junior from Switzerland with 7-3 wingspan. Ranked 12th nationally by averaging 2.31 blocks.

___

