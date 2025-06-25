2025 NBA Draft Selections

Wednesday, June 25 First Round 1. Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg, f, Duke. 2. San Antonio Spurs, Dylan Harper, g, Rutgers.…

Wednesday, June 25

First Round

1. Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg, f, Duke.

2. San Antonio Spurs, Dylan Harper, g, Rutgers.

3. Philadelphia 76ers, VJ Edgecombe, g, Baylor.

4. Charlotte Hornets, Kon Knueppel, w, Duke.

5. Utah Jazz, Ace Bailey, w, Rutgers.

6. Washington Wizards, Tre Johnson, g, Texas.

7. New Orleans Pelicans, Jeremiah Fears, g, Oklahoma.

8. Brooklyn Nets, Egor Demin, g, BYU.

9. Toronto Raptors, Collin Murray-Boyles, f, South Carolina.

10. a-Houston Rockets (from Phoenix via Brooklyn; reported traded to Phoenix), Khaman Maluach, c, Duke.

11. b-Portland Trailblazers, Cedric Coward, w, Washington St.

12. Chicago Bulls, Noa Essengue, f, (France).

13. c-Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento), Derek Queen, c, Maryland.

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta), Carter Bryant, w, Arizona.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via the LA Clippers), Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown.

16. d-Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando), Yang Hansen, c, (China).

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City and Houston), Joan Beringer, c, (France).

18. e-Washington Wizards (from Memphis), Walter Clayton Jr., g, Florida.

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland and New Orleans), Nolan Traore, g, (France).

20. Miami Heat (from Golden State), Kasparas Jakucionis, g, Illinois.

21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota), Will Riley, w, Illinois.

22. f-Atlanta Hawks (from the L.A. Lakers via New Orleans), Drake Powell, w, North Carolina.

23. g-New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana), Asa Newell, f, Georgia.

24. h-Oklahoma City Thunder (from the L.A. Clippers), Nique Clifford, w, Colorado St.

25. Orlando Magic (from Denver), Jase Richardson, g, Michigan St.

26. Brooklyn Nets (from New York), Ben Saraf, g, (Israel).

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston), Danny Wolf, f, Michigan.

28. Boston Celtics, Hugo Gonzalez, w, (Spain).

29. i-Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah), Liam McNealy, w, UConn.

30. L.A. Clippers (from Oklahoma City), Yanic Konan Niederhauser, c, Penn St.

Proposed Trades

a-Houston to Phoenix.

b-Portland to Memphis

c-Atlanta to New Orleans.

d-Memphis to Portland.

e-Washington to Utah.

f-Atlanta to Brooklyn.

g-New Orleans to Atlanta.

h-Oklahoma City to Sacramento.

i-Phoenix to Charlotte.

