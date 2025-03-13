Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly is out 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly could miss the remainder of the NBA season after injuring his right hamstring earlier this week against the Toronto Raptors.

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams)

The team announced Thursday that Coulibaly is expected to be out 4-6 weeks and the injury would be treated conservatively. Washington’s season finale is 4 1/2 weeks away.

Coulibaly, a 20-year-old from France who was the seventh pick in the 2023 draft, is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 assists in his second season with the Wizards, who are last in the league with a 13-51 record.

