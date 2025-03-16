Poole’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left gives Wizards a 126-123 win over the Nuggets

Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give the Washington Wizards a 126-123 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Poole finished with 19 points. Alex Sarr led the Wizards with a career-high 34 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 40 points and 13 rebounds.

Poole’s jumper with 44.1 seconds left gave the Wizards a 120-119 lead. After Russell Westbrook’s layup for Denver, Kyshawn George made a 3-pointer to again put the Wizards in front.

Jamal Murray’s jumper tied the game at 123 with 5.1 seconds left before Poole’s 3-pointer for the win.

Westbrook surpassed 26,000 career points during the game, becoming just the 21st player to reach the milestone and the second point guard after Oscar Robertson.

Takeaways

Wizards: Washington improved to 15-51 on the season, tied for the fewest wins in the league. Marcus Smart was a late scratch with an illness.

Nuggets: It was the 14th back-to-back of the season for the Nuggets, who beat the Lakers 131-126 on Friday night. … The Nuggets had 44 points in the first quarter. That was the most for any Wizards’ opponent this season.

Key Moment

The game was tied at 95 going into the fourth quarter. Michael Porter Jr. made a step back jumper that put the Nuggets in front 105-104 with 8:18 left. It touched off a 9-0 run capped by Murray’s 3-pointer that made it 112-104. But the Wizards clawed back, tying the game at 116 on Sarr’s 3-pointer with 2:13 left.

Key Stat

At 19, Sarr is the youngest player in Wizards’ history with a 30-plus-point game.

Next Up

The Wizards will stay on the road at the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Next on the schedule for the Nuggets is a trip to take on the Warriors on Monday night to tip off a four-game streak of road games.

