Poeltl and Quickley help the Raptors beat the Wizards 112-104

Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 112-104 on Monday night to stop a four-game slide.

APTOPIX Raptors Wizards Basketball Toronto Raptors center Orlando Robinson (21) has his shot blocked by Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr, top, and guard Jordan Poole (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Raptors Wizards Basketball Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) moves past Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) for a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Raptors Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) throws a pass upcourt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Raptors Wizards Basketball Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji, left, blocks Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington, right, from shooting during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 112-104 on Monday night to stop a four-game slide.

Immanuel Quickley had 21 points and seven assists for Toronto. Scottie Barnes finished with 13 points, 10 boards and eight assists.

Washington lost its fifth consecutive game. Jordan Poole scored 23 points for the Wizards, and AJ Johnson had 17. Bob Carrington finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Wizards lost Keyonte George after the guard sprained his left ankle early in the game. The 21-year-old George got hurt while going for a rebound.

Key moment

Ochai Agbaji had a driving dunk and A.J. Lawson converted a layup to help the Raptors open a 108-98 lead with 2:20 left.

Key stat

Washington guard Marcus Smart made his 1,000th career 3-pointer with 11:25 left in the first half.

Up next

Both teams are on the road on Wednesday night. Toronto takes on Brooklyn, and Washington faces Philadelphia.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.