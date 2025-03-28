It was a record night in Pacers history: 162 points and 27 3-pointers against Washington

By the end, the score was so out of hand that Indiana shut its offense down early. The Pacers started taking shot clock violations with well over a minute to play.

WASHINGTON (AP) — By the end, the score was so out of hand that Indiana shut its offense down early. The Pacers started taking shot clock violations with well over a minute to play.

They’d already made history.

The Pacers broke their franchise record for points in an NBA game, beating the Washington Wizards 162-109 on Thursday night. It was also the most points allowed by Washington, the most lopsided defeat in Wizards history and the most points scored by an NBA team this season.

It was the most points by a team in a non-overtime game since Denver beat Seattle 168-116 on March 16, 2008. The Pacers also set a franchise record for 3-pointers (27) and had 48 assists on 59 made field goals.

“It’s obviously fun to watch when you’re coaching the team making all the shots,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “But there was a spirit of unselfishness which is really what Indiana’s about.”

It was certainly a team effort, in which there was plenty of playing time to go around. Nine Indiana players finished in double figures, led by Tyrese Haliburton with 29 points. Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell had eight assists apiece.

Indiana shot 64% from the field, a night after losing at the buzzer to the Los Angeles Lakers on a tip-in by LeBron James.

“Last night was rough. It was rough on everybody,” Carlisle said. “Today we had a short meeting to turn the page, concentrate on these guys.”

That focus was obvious when the Pacers scored 45 points in the first quarter. It was 83-61 at halftime, before a 42-point third quarter made it 125-88.

Indiana might well have surpassed 40 in the fourth as well if it hadn’t stopped trying to score on its final three possessions, drawing boos from the crowd. The biggest lead was 59.

“I had a couple go in early that felt awful leaving my hands,” Haliburton said. “That’s when I knew I had it going tonight.”

The Pacers, who scored 177 points in a game while playing in the ABA, had 11 players make a 3-pointer.

