Filipowski and George help Jazz end 10-game skid with 128-112 win over Wizards

Kyle Filipowski scored 21 points, Keyonte George added 20 and the Utah Jazz snapped a season-worst 10-game skid with a 128-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 21 points, Keyonte George added 20 and the Utah Jazz snapped a season-worst 10-game skid with a 128-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Collin Sexton had 18 points and Brice Sensabaugh scored 17 for the Jazz in this matchup of the worst teams in each conference. The Wizards entered having won six of 11 to leave the Jazz with the league’s worst record.

Colby Jones scored a career-high 24 points in his third game for the Wizards after being acquired from Sacramento, where the second-year player out of Xavier was a little-used reserve.

Rookie Alex Sarr had 22 points and nine rebounds for Washington while sitting out the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Wizards: Went 3-4 on a season-long seven-game road swing. On Tuesday, Washington announced that key reserve Corey Kispert would miss the rest of the season after having surgery for a torn ligament in his left thumb. Kispert averaged 11.6 points in 61 games.

Jazz: Before the skid that ended Wednesday, they also had an eight-game losing streak in January.

Key moment

Sensabaugh made a corner 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to give the Jazz a 64-63 lead at the break, and Utah trailed only briefly in the second half.

Key stats

Jordan Poole, the Wizards’ leading scorer, went 1 for 11 from the field and 0 for 9 from 3-point range to finish with two points. Washington reserve Anthony Gill had season highs in minutes (24) and points (10).

Up next

Wizards: Host Orlando on Friday.

Jazz: Host Boston on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.