Drew Timme scores go-ahead basket in the Nets’ 115-112 victory over the NBA-worst Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drew Timme scored the go-ahead basket on a cutting layup with 7.7 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets beat the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 115-112 on Saturday night to end a six-game losing streak.

After Timme — playing his second NBA game after signing with the Nets on Friday — gave Brooklyn a 113-112 lead, Washington’s Colby Jones threw the ball out of bounds, and Jalen Wilson hit two throws to finish the scoring.

Wilson and Tyrese Martin each scored 20 points to help the Nets — 2-9 in their last 11 and 3-16 in their last 19 — avoid a season sweep against the Wizards. Timme finished with 19 points, and Cam Johnson added 18.

Jones and AJ Johnson each had 20 points for Washington. The Wizards were coming off the most-lopsided loss in franchise history, a 162-109 drubbing against Indiana on Thursday night.

Takeaways

Nets: Timme was 9 for 14 from the field and had six rebounds and three assists in about 29 minutes. On Friday at home in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, he had 11 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes to become the fifth player in franchise history with a double-double in his NBA debut. The former Gonzaga player averaged 23.0 points in 29 games this season for Long Island in the NBA G League.

Wizards: Washington overcame terrible 3-point shooting with 20 first-half free throws to take a 59-51 lead into the break. The Wizards were 1 of 13 on 3s in the half, while the Nets went 10 of 30. Brooklyn had 14 fouls in the half.

Key moment

Timme scored the go-ahead basket, with JT Thor called for goaltending.

Key stat

Cam Johnson also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Up next

Both teams play Monday night. The Nets are at Dallas, and the Wizards host Miami.

