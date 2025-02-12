Wizards’ Malcolm Brogdon sprains left ankle in loss to Pacers

Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night and had to be helped off the floor.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 134-130 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night and had to be helped off the floor.

Brogdon was hurt when he was fouled by Pascal Siakam on a drive to the basket. He sat on the floor and motioned for team trainers.

Two teammates helped Brogdon to the locker room, with the 32-year-old veteran putting no weight on his left leg. He was getting treatment after the game and did not speak to reporters.

The Wizards led by 19 points in the third quarter and were ahead 101-91 after Alex Sarr made one of two free throws in Brogdon’s place, but Washington allowed Indiana to rally down the stretch.

“Malcolm went out, we kind of lost our composure. He does a really good job of settling us down,” Corey Kispert said. “From the point that he went out till the end of the game, we couldn’t really find anything comfortable on offense.”

Brogdon finished with 12 points and six assists in 15 minutes. He entered the game averaging 12.7 points this season, his ninth in the NBA and first with Washington.

The Wizards have eight days off for the All-Star break before resuming play on Feb. 21 against Milwaukee.

