Wizards trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get 1st-round pick in 2026 in deal

The Associated Press

February 6, 2025, 3:23 PM

The Washington Wizards traded guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-rounder.

Washington then quickly requested waivers on the 34-year-old Jackson, who is averaging 12.4 minutes per game this season.

The rebuilding Wizards receive one of three possible first rounders in 2026 — whichever is least favorable among picks owned by the Clippers, Thunder and Rockets, assuming Houston’s isn’t in the top four.

Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler, who is averaging 6.9 points per game this season. The 76ers also get second-rounders in 2027 and 2028, plus two in 2030.

Washington has also requested waivers on forward Sidy Cissoko after acquiring him from Sacramento in a deal Wednesday. The 76ers waived forward Pete Nance.

