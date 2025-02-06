Wizards add Marcus Smart and a 1st-round pick in a 3-team deal with Memphis and Sacramento

The Washington Wizards acquired guard Marcus Smart and a 2025 protected first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday as part of a three-team trade with Sacramento.

FIE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 13, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)(AP/Brandon Dill)

The Wizards also received guard Colby Jones and center Alex Len from the Kings. Washington dealt forward Marvin Bagley III, guard Johnny Davis and a 2025 second-round pick to Memphis, the Grizzlies sent forward Jake LaRavia to Sacramento, and the Kings traded a 2028 second-rounder to Memphis.

Smart, a 10-year veteran and the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, wound up playing just 39 games over two seasons with Memphis after the Grizzlies acquired him in June 2023 in another three-team trade. This move helps clear up some much-needed cap space with Smart counting $20.2 million this season and $21.6 million next season, according to Spotrac.

Smart returned Wednesday night for just his 19th game this season. He played 18 minutes, missing all six of his shots. He had been out with an injury to his right index finger that kept him out of 22 games. Before that, he missed a game with a sore left shoulder, four in November because of an illness and six games at the start of the season with a sprained right ankle.

The bigger acquisition in this deal for the rebuilding Wizards is another first-round pick. Washington also got a first-rounder in 2026 in a trade with Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Wizards dealt Davis and Bagley, a pair of former lottery picks. Davis hasn’t done much in 2 1/2 seasons with Washington, and Bagley is averaging a career-low 8.7 minutes per game this season.

LaRavia has averaged 7.3 points in a reserve role for Memphis.

