Victor Wembanyama’s 31 points, 15 rebounds help Spurs to a 131-121 victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 31 points and 15 rebounds to help the San Antonio Spurs hold off the Washington Wizards 131-121 on Monday night.

Wembanyama scored a career-high 50 points against Washington in November, and it looked like the All-Star might be on his way to another game like that Monday when he made his first four 3-point attempts within the first eight minutes.

He didn’t keep up that scoring pace, but the San Antonio big man was still a force against a Washington team that was missing rookie 7-footer Alex Sarr because of a sprained left ankle.

De’Aaron Fox contributed 30 points for the Spurs, and Chris Paul had 10 assists. Rookie Stephon Castle added 16 points.

Tristan Vukcevic led Washington with 18 points.

San Antonio went on a 22-0 run in the first quarter to take a 28-10 lead, but the Wizards quickly rallied and trailed by just three at halftime.

Take

aways

Spurs: If San Antonio wants to make the playoffs, games like this are important — on the road against a Wizards team that has the worst record in the league. The Spurs weren’t able to put Washington away with their early run, but the Wizards didn’t have an answer for Wembanyama or Fox.

Wizards: Washington had nine players in double figures but went just 14 of 47 from 3-point range — with Jordan Poole going 2 for 13.

Key moment

Wembanyama had four assists, including a nice backdoor pass to Fox, who cut along the baseline for a layup that gave the Spurs a 122-115 lead with 3:13 to play. The Wizards never got that close again.

Key stat

Fox was 15 of 18 from the foul line.

Up next

San Antonio plays at Boston on Wednesday night. Washington hosts Indiana that same evening.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

