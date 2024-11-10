Magic beat Wizards 121-94 for second straight blowout win without Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner had 23 points and seven assists, Goga Bitadze added 10 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic pulled away in the second half to a 121-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 23 points and seven assists, Goga Bitadze added 10 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic pulled away in the second half to a 121-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Mo Wagner (16), Cole Anthony (16) and Anthony Black (12) came off the bench with double-digit scoring, and Jett Howard hit all three of his 3-point shots for the Magic.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 24 points, and Bilal Coulibaly added 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks in Washington’s fourth straight loss. Rookie Alexandre Sarr finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes.

Takeaways

Wizards: Other than blocking shots, the Wizards have established little on the defensive end in their first eight games. They are giving up a league-worst 123.5 points per game.

Magic: Settling into a new rotation in the absence of injured starters Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic have used their depth and balance to win two straight home games by 27 points each.

Key moment

Orlando led 65-60 when Poole committed a transition take foul in the backcourt with 8:41 left in the third quarter. It resulted in a four-point play that launched a 12-2 Magic run over the next 2:16.

Key stat

Ten players hit 3-pointers for the Magic, who came into the game as the worst 3-point-shooting team in the league (29.8%). They made 17 of 48 (35.4%) against the Wizards.

Up next

The Wizards play Monday night at Houston in their third road game in four nights, while the Magic play at home against Charlotte on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.