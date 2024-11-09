Grizzlies 2-time All-Star Ja Morant week to week with injured right hip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant has an injured right…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant has an injured right hip that will keep him out week to week.

Morant was seen on crutches Friday night during Memphis’ win over the Washington Wizards. He originally was announced as having hurt his right hamstring during Wednesday night’s win over the Lakers.

The Grizzlies said further testing showed Morant, who was bumped in the air by a Lakers player while attempting to catch a lob in the third quarter, suffered an extreme right hip flexion. Morant did not dislocate the hip, but he did suffer a a partial posterior hip dislocation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains.

The team says updates will be provided “as appropriate.”

The Grizzlies traveled Saturday to Portland for a game Sunday night with the Trail Blazers. Coach Taylor Jenkins said before Friday night’s game that Morant felt the injury more in the hip after further evaluation, and he had testing Friday with another consultation set for Saturday.

After starting last season with a 25-game suspension from the NBA for his off-court activity, Morant returned and played just nine games before a shoulder injury led to season-ending surgery.

This season, he averaged 20.6 points through his first eight games. The Grizzlies are 6-4 and went into Saturday sixth in the Western Conference standings after missing the playoffs last season.

Memphis already is missing a pair of starters in Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane. Smart sprained his right ankle and Bane has a right oblique strain — injuries suffered in the same game that has placed them on week-to-week status since Nov. 1.

