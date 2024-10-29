Hawks facing early season test of team’s depth as Daniels, Krejci are added to long injury list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are facing an early season test of their depth after guards Dyson Daniels and…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are facing an early season test of their depth after guards Dyson Daniels and Vit Krejci were added to the team’s growing list of injured players.

The Hawks already were missing small forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation), shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy) and backup point guard Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) before Daniels and Krejci were injured in during Monday night’s 121-119 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Daniels sustained a right hip flexor strain and will be held out of Wednesday’s game at Washington. Krejci sustained a right adductor strain and is expected to be out at least two weeks. Krejci’s role had become more important as the backup to starting point guard Trae Young following Bufkin’s injury.

The Hawks said Tuesday that Bogdanovic had a non-surgical procedure on Monday and will be evaluated in approximately four weeks. Bufkin’s status also will be updated in about four weeks.

Hunter has missed the last two games.

