Wizards fall again after coaching change, 123-108 to Jazz

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz beat Washington 123-108 on Thursday night, spoiling Brian Keefe's debut as interim coach after Wes Unseld Jr. was moved to the Wizards' front office.

The Wizards announced earlier in the day that Unseld was out as coach midway through his third season with the team. Washington dropped to 7-37. It has lost six in a row and 12 of 13.

John Collins added 22 points and 16 rebounds to help Utah snap a three-game losing streak. Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson each had 19 points and Collin Sexton added 11.

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 26 points. Jordan Poole had 18.

The Wizards got off to a good start, leading 13-4, but the Jazz quickly turned it around and led 36-29 after the first quarter.

Washington made it 40-38 a few minutes into the second, but that’s the closest it got. Utah led 64-56 at the half and 98-78 after the third quarter.

