WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
Home » Washington Wizards » Embiid out for game…

Embiid out for game vs. Wizards with ‘non-COVID’ illness

The Associated Press

November 2, 2022, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Joel Embiid will miss his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday’s game that Embiid has the flu and has not be around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room.

Embiid missed Monday’s game in Washington for the same reason. He also missed a game in Toronto last Thursday with knee soreness. He did score 25 points in a game against Chicago on Saturday.

Embiid, who has been runner-up for NBA MVP the last two seasons, has averaged 27.2 points with 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists through six games for Philadelphia.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Joel Embiid

Survey: Half of federal chief data officers are unclear about responsibilities

GSA constructing another bridge across the SBIR ‘valley of death’

Survey: As agencies turn to hybrid work, many feds want more remote options

Even Anthony Fauci will have to get his retirement papers through the creaky OPM machinery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up