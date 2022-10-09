Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols, will miss game vs. Hornets

The Wizards will be without star shooting guard Bradley Beal for their third preseason game on Monday at the Charlotte Hornets, as Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols.

WASHINGTON — The Wizards will be without shooting guard Bradley Beal for their third preseason game on Monday at the Charlotte Hornets, as the 3-time All-Star has entered health and safety protocols.

The Wizards will play one more preseason game, on Friday in New York, before getting set for their regular season opener. Their first game is Oct. 19 at the Indiana Pacers, leaving Beal 10 days to exit protocols in time to play.

According to head coach Wes Unseld Jr., Beal is feeling mild symptoms. He tested positive, but also registered a negative test.

Beal missed the team’s second preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in Tokyo due to rest. Veteran Will Barton started in his place.

With Beal out, the Wizards are a bit thin at shooting guard given Corey Kispert is sidelined due to a sprained ankle. But they still have reinforcements with Barton and also 2022 first round pick Johnny Davis.

This could also open the door for some players on the fringe of their roster, like shooting guard Jordan Schakel who is playing on a 2-way contract. They also have a collection of guards competing for roster spots like Devon Dotson, Jordan Goodwin and Quenton Jackson.

The biggest drawback of Beal missing a second preseason game may be how it affects his chemistry with Kristaps Porzingis and others on the roster. The Wizards are hoping to get Beal and Porzingis on the same page sooner than later, as they have yet to play together in a regular season game.

The early returns they showed in the first preseason game, however, were encouraging. And no matter how much time they have in the preseason, that process is likely to endure in the regular season.

For now, the Wizards will just hope to get Beal back as soon as they can.