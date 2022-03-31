Wizards eliminated from playoff contention after Hawks’ victory

The idle Washington Wizards have been eliminated from NBA playoffs contention by virtue of the Atlanta Hawks' 131-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night.
The Wizards, who have now missed the playoffs three of the last four seasons, entered the night trailing Atlanta for the final berth in the play-in tournament by 5.5 games with six games left in the season.
This is a developing story and will update.
