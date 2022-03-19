RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
James, Lakers set for matchup with the Wizards

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 3:01 AM

Los Angeles Lakers (30-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (29-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -1.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Washington Wizards. James ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 17-18 in home games. Washington has a 15-23 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers have gone 10-23 away from home. Los Angeles averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 18-12 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 122-109 in the last matchup on March 12. James led the Lakers with 50 points, and Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).

Lakers: Wayne Ellington: out (illness), Carmelo Anthony: out (illness), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

