CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards sign Satoransky for…

Wizards sign Satoransky for second stint with Washington

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 6:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards signed guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday.

The Wizards announced the move. Satoransky was waived by San Antonio on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7 Satoransky returns to the team he spent his first three NBA seasons with from 2016-19. He was drafted by the Wizards in the second round in 2012, then played three seasons in Spain.

In his three seasons with Washington, Satoransky averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. After that, he spent two years with Chicago. He was with New Orleans this season before being traded to Portland and then San Antonio.

The Wizards host Detroit on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up