Washington hosts Los Angeles, aims to end home losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (23-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Wizards have gone 13-11 at home. Washington is the worst team in the league scoring 8.7 fast break points per game.

The Clippers are 8-13 on the road. Los Angeles has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is shooting 45.4% and averaging 23.6 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Luke Kennard is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.6 points. Reggie Jackson is averaging 17 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 104.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

