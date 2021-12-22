CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards sign Schakel to…

Wizards sign Schakel to 10-day contract

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards signed guard Jordan Schakel to a 10-day contract Wednesday.

Schakel has played in 14 games for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate. He’s averaged 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game with Capital City this season, shooting 39.6% from 3-point range. Schakel leads the G League with 44 3-pointers this season.

Schakel played collegiately at San Diego State.

The Wizards face the Knicks in New York on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up