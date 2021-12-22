CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Washington Wizards » Randle and the Knicks…

Randle and the Knicks host conference foe Washington

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 3:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Wizards (16-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference play Thursday.

The Knicks have gone 9-14 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Wayne Selden shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Wizards have gone 10-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is scoring 19.6 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for New York.

Beal is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 105.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (health and safety protocols), Obi Toppin: out (health and safety protocols), RJ Barrett: out (health and safety protocols), Kevin Knox II: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (health and safety protocols), Quentin Grimes: out (health and safety protocols).

Wizards: Corey Kispert: day to day (quad), Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up