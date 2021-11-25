Washington visits Oklahoma City on 3-game road skid

Washington Wizards (11-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12, 12th in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against Oklahoma City looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Thunder have gone 4-5 at home. Oklahoma City is last in the Western Conference recording only 20.3 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.8.

The Wizards have gone 4-5 away from home. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 105.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 20.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 20.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Bradley Beal is averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 99.8 points, 50.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 101.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

