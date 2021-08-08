2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Virus disrupts opening day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 4:25 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Opening day for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was disrupted by the postponement of the Washington-Indiana game because the Wizards didn’t have enough players available due to COVID-19 protocols.

The league made the announcement Sunday, about six hours before the game was scheduled to tip off. The NBA said the player shortage was because of ongoing contact tracing within the team.

The schedule opened with Atlanta facing Boston. Other games on opening day were Toronto-New York, Portland-Charlotte, Houston-Cleveland, Oklahoma City-Detroit, Denver-Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers against Phoenix.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

