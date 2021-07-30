2021 NBA Draft Team-by-Team

Thursday Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades): Atlanta Hawks…

Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades):

Atlanta Hawks

1 (20) Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke.

2 (48) Sharife Cooper, g, Auburn.

Boston Celtics

2 (45) Juhann Begarin, g, Paris Basketball (France).

Brooklyn Nets

1 (27) Cameron Thomas, g, LSU.

1 (29) Day’Ron Sharpe, c, North Carolina.

2 (44) Kessler Edwards, f, Pepperdine.

2 (49) Marcus Zegarowski, g, Creighton.

2 (59) RaiQuan Gray, f, Florida State.

Charlotte Hornets

1 (11) James Bouknight, g, UConn.

1 (19) Kai Jones, f, Texas (from New York).

2 (37) JT Thor, f, Auburn (from Detroit).

2 (56) Scottie Lewis, g, Florida.

Chicago Bulls

2 (38) Ayo Dosunmu, g, Illinois.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. (3) Evan Mobley, c, USC.

Dallas Mavericks

No Picks.

Denver Nuggets

1 (26) Nah’Shon Hyland, g, VCU.

Detroit Pistons

1 (1) Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State.

2 (42) Isaiah Livers, f, Michigan.

2 (52) Luka Garza, c, Iowa.

2 (57) Balsa Koprivica, c, Florida State (from Brooklyn through Charlotte).

Golden State Warriors

1 (7) Johnathan Kuminga, f, NBA G League Ignite (from Minnesota).

1 (14) Moses Moody, g, Arkansas.

Houston Rockets

1 (2) Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite.

1 (16) Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey) (from Boston through Oklahoma City).

1 (23) Usman Garuba, f, Real Madrid (Spain).

1 (24) Josh Christopher, g, Arizona State.

Indiana Pacers

1 (13) Chris Duarte, g, Oregon.

L.A. Clippers

1 (21) Keon Johnson, g, Tennessee.

2 (33) Jason Preston, g, Ohio (from Orlando).

L.A. Lakers

No Picks.

Memphis Grizzlies

1 (10) Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford (from New Orleans).

1 (30) Santi Aldama, g, Loyola (Md.) (from Utah).

2 (40) Jared Butler, g, Baylor (from New Orleans).

Miami Heat

No Picks.

Milwaukee Bucks

2 (54) Sandro Mamukelashvili, c, Seton Hall.

2 (60) Georgios Kalaitzakis, g/f, Panathinaikos (Greece).

Minnesota Timberwolves

No Picks.

New Orleans Pelicans

1 (17) Trey Murphy, g, Virginia (from Memphis).

2 (35) Herbert Jones, f, Alabama.

2 (51) Brandon Boston Jr., g, Kentucky.

New York Knicks

1 (25) Quentin Grimes, g, Houston (from LA Clippers).

2 (33) Rokas Jokubaitis, g, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) (from Oklahoma City).

2 (36) Miles McBride, g, West Virginia (from Oklahoma City).

2 (58) Jericho Sims, f, Texas.

Oklahoma City Thunder

1 (6) Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

1 (18) Tre Mann, g, Florida (from Miami).

2 (32) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, f, Villanova (from Detroit thorugh New York).

2 (54) Aaron Wiggins, g, Maryland.

Orlando Magic

1 (5) Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.

1 (8) Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan (from Chicago).

Philadelphia 76ers

1 (28) Jaden Springer, g, Tennessee.

2 (50) Filip Petrusev, c, Mega Basket (Serbia).

2 (53) Charles Bassey, c, Western Kentucky.

Phoenix Suns

No Picks.

Portland Trail Blazers

2 (43) Greg Brown, f, Texas (from New Orleans).

Sacramento Kings

1 (9) Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.

2 (39) Neemias Queta, c, Utah State.

San Antonio Spurs

1 (12) Joshua Primo, g, Alabama.

2 (41) Joe Wieskamp, g, Iowa.

Toronto Raptors

1 (4) Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

2 (46) Dalano Banton, g, Nebraska (from Memphis).

2 (47) David Johnson, g, Louisville (from Golden State).

Utah Jazz

No Picks.

Washington Wizards

1 (15) Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga.

1 (22) Isaiah Jackson, f, Kentucky (from L.A. Lakers).

2 (31) Isaiah Todd, f, NBA G League Ignite (from Houston through Milwaukee and Indiana).

