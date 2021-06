Seth Curry scored a team-high 30 points as Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 129-112 to win the best-of-seven series 4-1 in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 32 points, and Rui Hachimura added 21 points.

Washington was without Davis Bertans, who was ruled out with a calf injury before the game.