Wizards dominate Pacers to win Play-In game for playoff berth

The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the NBA’s play-in round to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

Bradley Beal scored a team-high 25 points while Russell Westbrook finished with 18 points and 15 assists.

The Wizards will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the playoffs in a best-of-seven series.

Game One in Philadelphia will take place on Sunday.