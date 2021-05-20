CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Wizards dominate Pacers to win Play-In game for playoff berth

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 20, 2021, 10:20 PM

The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the NBA’s play-in round to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

Bradley Beal scored a team-high 25 points while Russell Westbrook finished with 18 points and 15 assists.

The Wizards will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of the playoffs in a best-of-seven series.

Game One in Philadelphia will take place on Sunday.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

