Wizards clinch berth to play-in Tournament, defeats Cavs

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 14, 2021, 9:39 PM

The Washington Wizards clinch a berth in the NBA play-in tournament after a 120-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Russell Westbrook finishes with a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists in the victory. Davis Bertans scored 17 points.

Two teams out of a field of four will play for the final two playoff spots in each conference.  Washington currently sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference but can go up as high as 8th. Their opponent is still yet to be determined.

The Wizards play their regular-season finale Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m.

