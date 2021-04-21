CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards rookie Avdija wheeled…

Wizards rookie Avdija wheeled off court with ankle injury

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards rookie Deni Avdija suffered a serious-looking injury to his right ankle and was taken from the court in a wheelchair during Washington’s 118-114 victory over Golden State on Wednesday night.

Avdija landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter. He lay on the floor for several minutes and teammate Jordan Bell came off the bench to cover his lower leg with a jersey. Wizards employees carefully helped Avdija into the wheelchair and he was taken off the court while rubbing his head with a towel.

Washington selected the 20-year-old Avdija out of his native Israel with the ninth pick in last year’s draft. The 6-foot-9 small forward is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Coach Scott Brooks said he wasn’t sure whether Avdija would be able to return this season.

“I’m hoping for the best,” Brooks said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

3 takeaways from FITARA 11 scorecard hearing

Space Force wants to reorganize some offices as it continues setting up

DeJoy expects feedback, but also consensus, from USPS nominees on 10-year plan

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up