Oklahoma City visits Washington on 5-game road slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-37, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City travels to Washington looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Wizards have gone 12-16 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 50.5 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 12.

The Thunder are 11-17 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks ninth in the Western Conference scoring 46.6 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 11.3.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 21.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists for the Wizards. Beal is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Al Horford is second on the Thunder scoring 14.2 points and grabbing 6.7 rebounds. Theo Maledon is averaging 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.4% shooting.

Thunder: 0-10, averaging 100.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Alex Len: day to day (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (knee).

Thunder: Gabriel Deck: out (not with team), Josh Hall: out (knee), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

