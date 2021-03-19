CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards' Davis Bertans expected…

Wizards’ Davis Bertans expected out 2 weeks with hurt calf

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is expected to miss about two weeks because of a strained right calf.

The team said Friday that Bertans had an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury.

He was hurt during Washington’s 131-122 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, appearing for just four minutes.

Bertans is averaging 10.8 points and is shooting 38.2% on 3-point attempts this season.

The Wizards are 15-25 and tied for 12th in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

Their next game is at the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

Employees give federal HR services low marks

Army’s top R&D command charts a course for post-pandemic telework

DHS launching 60-day cyber sprints ahead of upcoming executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up