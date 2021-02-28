CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Beal, Washington set for matchup with Boston

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Washington Wizards (13-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards visit the Boston Celtics. Beal leads the NBA averaging 32.8 points per game.

The Celtics are 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Jaylen Brown shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The Wizards are 5-13 in conference games. Washington is 6-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wizards won 104-91 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Beal led Washington with 35 points, and Kemba Walker led Boston with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 25 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Celtics. Walker is averaging 15.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 31.1% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 32.8 points while adding 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Robin Lopez is shooting 51.5% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 46.1% shooting.

Wizards: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf), Jaylen Brown: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

