Beal, Washington set for matchup against Los Angeles

Washington Wizards (10-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-9, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup with Los Angeles. He’s first in the NBA scoring 32.9 points per game.

The Lakers are 9-6 in home games. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 2.2.

The Wizards are 5-8 on the road. Washington is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Beal leads the Wizards scoring 32.9 points and collecting 5.2 rebounds. Robin Lopez is shooting 52.1% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.9% shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dennis Schroder: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

