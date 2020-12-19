CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
NBA fines Bryant $45,000 for contact with official

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 12:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official the league announced Saturday.

Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play.

The incident occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.

The two teams will play again Saturday night.

