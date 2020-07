NBA Restart Schedule by team

All Times Eastern Boston Celtics July 31 vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 vs. Portland, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4 vs.…

All Times Eastern Boston Celtics

July 31 vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Brooklyn, 9 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Orlando, 5 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Washington, TBD

Brooklyn Nets

July 31 vs. Orlando, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Washington, 2 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Boston, 9 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Portland, TBD

Dallas Mavericks

July 31 vs. Houston, 9 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Utah, 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Portland, 5 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Phoenix, TBD

Denver Nuggets

Aug. 1 vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Portland, 8 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 14, vs. Toronto, TBD

Houston Rockets

July 31 vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Philadelphia, TBD

Indianapolis Pacers

Aug. 1 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Miami, TBD

L.A. Clippers

July 30 vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 1 vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Portland, 1 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Brooklyn, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers

July 30 vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 1 vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Houston, 9 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Sacramento, TBD

Memphis Grizzlies

July 31 vs. Portland, 4 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Toronto, 2 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Miami Heat

Aug. 1 vs. Denver, 1 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Indianapolis, TBD

Milwaukee Bucks

July 31 vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Miami, 4 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Memphis, TBD

New Orleans Pelicans

July 30 vs. Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 1 vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Orlando, TBD

Oklahoma City Thunder

Aug. 1 vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Denver, 4 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Phoenix 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

Orlando Magic

July 31 vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Toronto, 8 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. New Orleans, TBD

Philadelphia 76ers

Aug. 1 vs. Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Orlando, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Houston, TBD

Phoenix Suns

July 31 vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Dallas, TBD

Portland Trail Blazers

July 31 vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Houston, 9 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. L.A. Clippers, 1 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Brooklyn, TBD

Sacramento Kings

July 31 vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. New Orleans, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

San Antonio Spurs

July 31 vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Denver, 4 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Utah, 1 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Houston, 2 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Utah, TBD

Toronto Raptors

Aug. 1 vs. L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Boston, 9 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Memphis, 2 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Denver, TBD

Utah Jazz

July 30 vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 1 vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 vs. Dallas, 3 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. San Antonio, TBD

Washington Wizards

July 31 vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Boston, TBD

