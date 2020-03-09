New York faces Washington on 4-game road skid

New York Knicks (20-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday,…

New York Knicks (20-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will look to break its four-game road skid when the Knicks take on Washington.

The Wizards have gone 16-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording just 41.8 rebounds per game led by Thomas Bryant averaging 6.8.

The Knicks are 14-27 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 9-22 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards defeated the Knicks 114-96 in their last matchup on Feb. 12. Bradley Beal led Washington with 30 points, and Julius Randle paced New York scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is shooting 45.5 percent and averaging 30.4 points. Davis Bertans has averaged 16.3 points and added four rebounds while shooting 36.5 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Randle leads the Knicks averaging 19.3 points and is adding 9.8 rebounds. Mitchell Robinson has averaged 8.6 rebounds and added 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points on 51.4 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Jerome Robinson: day to day (achilles), Ish Smith: out (hamstring), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (head), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.