Home » Washington Wizards » Clippers waive Isaiah Thomas…

Clippers waive Isaiah Thomas 2 days after acquiring him

The Associated Press

February 8, 2020, 9:00 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers waived guard Isaiah Thomas on Saturday, two days after acquiring him as part of a three-team trade.

The move had been expected since Thursday’s deal with the Wizards and Knicks.

Thomas has averaged 18.1 points and 5.0 assists during his career with seven NBA teams. The 31-year-old guard was drafted by Sacramento out of the University of Washington in 2011.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NBA News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up