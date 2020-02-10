Chicago takes on Washington, looks to halt 5-game slide

Chicago Bulls (19-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 7…

Chicago Bulls (19-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup against Washington as losers of five in a row.

The Wizards are 12-19 in conference play. Washington allows the most points in the league, giving up 120.4 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 48.7 percent.

The Bulls are 13-23 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago has a 2-20 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 115-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal leads the Wizards with 6.3 assists and scores 29.1 points per game. Davis Bertans has averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls averaging 5.3 assists while scoring 10.1 points per game. LaVine has averaged 25.1 points and collected 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 108 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 52.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Bulls: Denzel Valentine: out (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.