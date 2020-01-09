Young leads Atlanta against Washington after 42-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (8-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (12-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7…

Atlanta Hawks (8-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (12-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Washington Wizards after Trae Young scored 42 points in the Hawks’ 122-115 loss to the Rockets.

The Wizards have gone 2-6 against division opponents. Washington is 3-10 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14 turnovers.

The Hawks are 3-3 in division games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 49.9 points in the paint per game led by John Collins averaging 10.3.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thomas has averaged 12.8 points and 1.5 rebounds for the Wizards. Troy Brown Jr. has averaged 7.8 rebounds and added 15.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 29.2 points and collecting 4.5 rebounds. Kevin Huerter has averaged 3.6 assists and scored 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 105.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Davis Bertans: out (quad), Garrison Mathews: day to day (ankle), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: day to day (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Hawks: Bruno Fernando: day to day (personal), Jabari Parker: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

