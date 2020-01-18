Home » Washington Wizards » Raptors hammer Wizards...Heat get…

Raptors hammer Wizards…Heat get by Thunder…Spartans bounce back…Pens win again

The Associated Press

January 18, 2020, 1:30 AM

TORONTO (AP) — Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) scored a season-high 20 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers as the Raptors clobbered the Wizards, 140-111. Norman Powell finished with 28 points and Terence Davis II matched his career best with 23 in the Raptors’ highest scoring game of the season. OG Anunoby (an-oo-NAH’-bee) had 18 and Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) 15 to help Toronto beat Washington for the 17th time in their last 20 meetings.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points in helping the Heat beat the Thunder, 115-108. Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Miami was building a 61-47 halftime lead. Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 18 in Oklahoma City’s third loss in four games.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State remains in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten men’s basketball standings after bouncing back from Sunday’s 71-42 blowout loss to Purdue. Xavier Tillman had 15 points and nine rebounds for the 15th-ranked Spartans in a 67-55 victory against Wisconsin. Cassius Winston had four assists to become the all-time conference leader in that category, passing the mark set by former Spartan Mateen Cleaves.

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Crutcher nailed a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in overtime to lift No. 13 Dayton to its seventh straight win, 78-76 win over Saint Louis. Crutcher tied his season high with 21 points and Obi Toppin added 20 with 10 rebounds as the Flyers moved to 16-2. And Luka Garza poured in 33 points to lead four Iowa players in double figures as the Hawkeyes downed No. 19 Michigan, 90-83.

DETROIT (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime to complete the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 13th victory in their last 17 games, 2-1 at Detroit. The Red Wings led 1-0 early in the third period until Bryan Rust notched his 20th goal of the season. Rust also set up the game-winner and Evgeni Malkin had two assists as the Penguins pulled within four points of the first-place Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NBA News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up