Boston faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (25-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

The Wizards have gone 6-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Celtics have gone 18-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 9-2 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Celtics won the last meeting between these two teams 140-133 on Nov. 13. Kemba Walker scored 25 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thomas ranks second on the Wizards with 4.3 assists and scores 12.8 points per game. Ish Smith has averaged 14.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 21.3 points and is adding 7.0 rebounds. Jaylen Brown has averaged 20 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 112.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Davis Bertans: out (quad), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: day to day (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.