Beal, Washington set for matchup with Toronto

Washington Wizards (13-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (26-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards visit the Toronto Raptors. Beal currently ranks fifth in the league scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 18-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is second in the league with 17.4 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 4.4.

The Wizards are 8-15 in Eastern Conference play. Washington averages 42.4 rebounds per game and is 8-23 when outrebounded by opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Wizards 122-118 in their last matchup on Dec. 20. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 26 points, and Beal paced Washington scoring 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka has averaged 10.6 rebounds and added 18 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Beal leads the Wizards scoring 27.6 points and grabbing 4.7 rebounds. Jordan McRae has averaged 19.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.2 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, eight steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (hamstring).

Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.