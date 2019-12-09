Washington plays Charlotte, aims to stop road slide

Washington Wizards (7-15, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte; Tuesday, 7…

Washington Wizards (7-15, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road slide when the Wizards face Charlotte.

The Hornets are 6-10 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte averages 15.7 turnovers and is 2-9 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Wizards are 3-6 against conference opponents. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 118.2 points per game and shooting 47.4 percent.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won 125-118 in the last meeting on Nov. 22. Bradley Beal led Washington with 30 points, and Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets with 7.8 assists and scores 18.8 points per game. Bismack Biyombo is shooting 50.6 percent and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Beal is averaging 28 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Wizards. Davis Bertans has averaged 17.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 116.4 points, 40 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points on 51.6 percent shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 106.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Marvin Williams: out (knee).

Wizards Injuries: CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Isaiah Thomas: out (calf), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.