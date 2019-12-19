Toronto plays Washington, aims for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (8-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Friday, 7…

Washington Wizards (8-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Raptors take on Washington.

The Raptors are 13-4 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 36.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 6.6.

The Wizards have gone 4-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 7-18 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Raptors and Wizards match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 25.1 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry has averaged 13.1 points and totaled 4.6 rebounds while shooting 26.7 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Bradley Beal has shot 43.8 percent and is averaging 27.6 points for the Wizards. Davis Bertans has averaged 20 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 108.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points on 50.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: day to day (shoulder), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.