Beal leads Washington into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (16-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (7-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against Los Angeles. He currently ranks fifth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game.

The Wizards are 4-5 in home games. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 49 points in the paint per game led by Beal averaging 10.4.

The Clippers have gone 3-6 away from home. Los Angeles is seventh in the NBA scoring 114.4 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 150-125 in the last meeting on Dec. 1. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 34 points, and Rui Hachimura led Washington with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis Bertans leads the Wizards with 3.7 made 3-pointers and averages 14.4 points while shooting 44.8 percent from beyond the arc. Beal has averaged 26.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 24.5 points and is adding 7.7 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 57.4 percent and has averaged 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 114.3 points, 50.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 40 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 51.6 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Ian Mahinmi: out (rest), Isaiah Thomas: out (calf), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: day to day (ankle), Rodney McGruder: day to day (hamstring), JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone), Patrick Patterson: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

