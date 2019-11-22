Charlotte travels to Washington for conference battle

Charlotte Hornets (6-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7…

Charlotte Hornets (6-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

Charlotte faces Washington for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Washington finished 7-9 in Southeast Division action and 22-19 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 38.1 bench points last season.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 18.4 from the free throw line and 35.7 from deep.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.