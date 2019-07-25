Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards' Miles to have…

Wizards’ Miles to have left foot surgery for stress fracture

The Associated Press

July 25, 2019, 1:06 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards forward C.J. Miles will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot.

The team says the operation is set for Thursday in New York and he is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Washington acquired Miles from the Memphis Grizzlies this summer for center Dwight Howard. New general manager Tommy Sheppard says the Wizards’ medical team has done a “fantastic job of proactively diagnosing C.J.’s condition and establishing a treatment protocol.”

The 32-year-old veteran averaged 6.4 assists a game last season with Toronto and Memphis. Miles played 838 regular-season NBA games for five teams before joining the Wizards.

