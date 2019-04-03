Washington hosts Chicago, aims to stop home slide

Chicago Bulls (21-57, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (32-46, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Chicago looking to stop its three-game home slide. The…

Chicago Bulls (21-57, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (32-46, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Chicago looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Wizards have gone 19-30 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.2 points and shooting 46.9 percent.

The Bulls are 15-33 in conference play. Chicago is 9-28 in games decided by 10 points or more. In their last meeting on March 20, the Bulls won 126-120. Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 26 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Jabari Parker has averaged 17.7 points and collected 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Walt Lemon Jr. is averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bulls. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has averaged 1.5 made 3-pointers and scored 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 106.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Devin Robinson: out (left hip strain), Trevor Ariza: out (groin), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Bulls Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: out (shoulder), Shaquille Harrison: day to day (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: out for season (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out for season (right toe fracture), Lauri Markkanen: out for season (illness), Zach LaVine: out (thigh/knee), Kris Dunn: day to day (back).

